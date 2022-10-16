Capitals sign Milano

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Sonny Milano to a one-year contract. Milano will be placed on waivers for purpose of loan to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

Milano, 26, recorded 14 goals and 20 assists for 34 points in 66 games with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks last season, establishing NHL career highs in assists and points. He also appeared in one AHL game for the San Diego Gulls, tallying an assist.

A native of Massapequa, N.Y., Milano has played 166 games in the AHL with San Diego, Lake Erie/Cleveland and Springfield, totaling 45 goals and 70 assists for 115 points. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Monsters as a rookie in 2016.

Milano was originally a first-round choice (16th overall) by Columbus in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has recorded 36 goals and 45 assists for 81 points in 197 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Ducks.