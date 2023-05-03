Chyzowski leads Marlies to Game 3 win

Ryan Chyzowski scored his first two career Calder Cup Playoff goals, including the go-ahead tally early in the third period, and Toronto pulled away for a 5-2 win over Utica in Game 3 of their North Division semifinal series on Wednesday night.

The Marlies have taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with Game 4 set for Friday.

Chyzowski, who scored twice in 36 regular-season games for the Marlies, put Toronto on the board first 4:57 into the game. Kyle Clifford converted on a penalty shot to make it 2-0, but the Comets got goals from Aarne Talvitie and Simon Nemec to tie the game before the second intermission.

Chyzowski’s second goal put the Marlies back in front with 15:26 to play, and Pontus Holmberg provided an insurance marker with 3:48 left. Logan Shaw finished off the victory with a shorthanded empty-netter.

Erik Källgren made 24 saves for Toronto to pick up the win in his first start of the postseason.

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N4-Utica Comets

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 27 – TORONTO 6, Utica 5 (OT) | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 29 – Utica 7, TORONTO 2 | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Toronto 5, UTICA 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Toronto at Utica, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 7 – Utica at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern