Clendening returning to IceHogs

The Rockford IceHogs have signed defenseman Adam Clendening to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Clendening returns for his third stint with the IceHogs, having played in Rockford from 2012-15 and again in 2017-18. He is the franchise’s career leader assists (122) and points (148) by a defenseman.

Clendening spent the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording five goals and 37 assists for 42 points, his highest offensivie output in eight years.

In 444 career AHL games over 10 pro seasons with Rockford, Utica, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tucson, Cleveland and Lehigh Valley, Clendening has totaled 45 goals and 240 assists for 285 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013 and 2020, and was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2012-13 as well as a First Team selection in 2013-14.

Clendening has also skated in 36 postseason games in the AHL, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Utica in 2015 and the Western Conference Finals with Rockford in 2018.

Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Clendening has played 90 games in the NHL with Chicago, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Edmonton, the New York Rangers, Arizona and Columbus and has totaled four goals and 20 assists for 24 points.