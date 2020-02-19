Comets to host outdoor game next February

The Utica Comets announced today that they will be hosting the Syracuse Crunch in an outdoor game at Griffiss Business & Technology Park on February 13, 2021.

The 2021 AIS Empire State Classic will be the 11th outdoor game in American Hockey League history, and will be part of a larger Winter Festival that will build on the 25th anniversary of the Griffiss Local Development Corporation. The Winter Festival will celebrate the best of Oneida County, and feature a number of interactive exhibits, events and cutting-edge demonstrations. The exact location of the event within Griffiss is still to be determined, but the stadium will include approximately 16,000 fixed seats, a full sheet of NHL-caliber ice, portable video boards, and more.

Griffiss Business & Technology Park is located on the site of the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y. Griffiss AFB was active as a United States Air Force installation from 1941 until 1995.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of an outdoor game before and I remember what an incredible experience it was for the entire community. It is exciting to be a part of making history and I know that our fans will make this event something truly special,” said Comets head coach Trent Cull. “With the game being played at Griffiss, there’s a direct link between our Purple Heart organization and our area’s military history, but also an opportunity to look ahead at all of the great work they’re doing on the base now as tech leaders.”

For ticket information, call 315-790-9070 or visit www.uticacomets.com.