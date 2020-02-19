Panthers acquire Marchment from Toronto

The Florida Panthers have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Denis Malgin.

Marchment is expected to report to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

Marchment, 24, is in his fourth pro season in 2019-20 and has 13 goals and five assists for 18 points in 24 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this year. He made his NHL debut earlier this season with the Maple Leafs and has one assist in four NHL contests.

A member of the Marlies’ Calder Cup championship team in 2018, Marchment has totaled 38 goals and 32 assists for 70 points in 124 career AHL games with Toronto, along with 10 goals and six assists in 33 postseason matches.

Malgin, 23, has recorded 28 goals and 32 assists for 60 points in 184 career NHL games with Florida. He spent parts of two seasons with the Panthers’ AHL affiliate in Springfield, collecting seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 28 games for the Thunderbirds in 2016-17 and 2017-18.