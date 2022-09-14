Condors add goaltender Point

The Bakersfield Condors have signed goaltender Colton Point to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Point made five appearances with the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2021-22, going 1-2-0 with a 4.40 goals-against average and an .843 save percentage. He also went 7-8-2 (2.56, .912) in 19 games with Idaho (ECHL)

A fifth-round selection by Dallas in the 2016 NHL Draft, Point has appeared in 29 career AHL games over four pro seasons with Texas, and has a combined record of 11-11-2 with a 3.45 GAA and an .882 save percentage.