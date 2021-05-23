Condors rally to win Game 2 in OT

The Bakersfield Condors rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over San Diego on Sunday evening, sending their Pacific Division semifinal series to a decisive Game 3 on Monday.

Seth Griffith scored off a feed from Adam Cracknell just 49 seconds into the extra period to complete the comeback from a late third-period deficit and tie the best-of-three series at a game apiece.

It was Griffith’s second goal of the series and his second career overtime goal in AHL postseason play.

The Condors trailed by a goal until 7:20 was left in regulation, when Theodor Lennstrom sent a wrister from the left point that was deflected home by Luke Esposito, tying the game at 2-2.

Rookie Benoit-Olivier Groulx opened the scoring for San Diego at 8:21 of the first period, knocking down a pass from Simon Benoit at the side of the crease and burying his first career playoff goal.

Bakersfield answered at 11:39 as Cracknell found Cooper Marody in the slot and Marody netted his first of the playoffs after leading the AHL with 21 goals in the 2020-21 regular season.

Veteran defenseman Trevor Carrick put the Gulls back in front with 5:53 remaining in the opening frame, firing home a slap shot from above the left-wing circle.

Stuart Skinner (1-1) turned aside 31 shots to pick up the win in net for Bakersfield, including all 23 shots he faced in the second and third periods.

Lukas Dostal (1-1) finished with 34 saves in defeat.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(2) Bakersfield Condors vs. (3) San Diego Gulls

Game 1 – Fri., May 21 – San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3

Game 2 – Sun., May 23 – Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2 (OT)

Game 3 – Mon., May 24 – San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT

— All games at Bakersfield, CA