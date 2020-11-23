Condra joins Blackhawks as development coach

The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Erik Condra as player development coach for the organization.

Condra will assist the Rockford IceHogs coaching staff in the skills development of current players, while also evaluating, assessing and scouting potential prospects.

Condra, 34, joins the Blackhawks following an 11-year professional playing career that included 362 regular-season games in the American Hockey League with the Binghamton Senators (2009-11), Syracuse Crunch (2016-18), Texas Stars (2018-19) and Colorado Eagles (2019-20). Condra totaled 88 goals and 159 assists for 247 points in the AHL, and won the Calder Cup with Binghamton in 2011. He served as team captain in Syracuse and was an alternate in Texas and Colorado.

Originally drafted by Ottawa in 2006, Condra also appeared in 372 NHL games with the Senators, Tampa Bay and Dallas, recording 40 goals and 59 assists for 99 points.

The Blackhawks also announced the hiring of Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist, and Juan Gonzalez as strength and conditioning coach for the IceHogs.