Coyotes keep Carcone in the desert

The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Michael Carcone to a two-year, two-way contract.

Carcone spent the 2020-21 season on loan to the Tucson Roadrunners from the Nashville Predators, and recorded a team-high 15 goals along with 10 assists for 25 points in 35 games, finishing second on the club in scoring.

He had a four-goal game vs. San Diego on Apr. 9, 2021 — the first by an AHL skater in more than two years — en route to winning CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors.

Carcone has played 285 games in the AHL over five seasons with Tucson, Belleville, Toronto and Utica, totaling 68 goals and 73 assists for 141 points.