Flames add defenseman Welinski

The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Andy Welinski to a one year, two-way contract.

Welinski played 13 games for the Anaheim Ducks in 2020-21, as well as three contests with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.

In 191 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley, Welinski has posted 32 goals and 72 assists for 104 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2018.

Originally a third-round pick by Anaheim in the 2011 NHL Draft, Welinski has one goal and five assists in 46 career NHL contests with the Ducks.