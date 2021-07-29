Senators ink Åberg, Sherwood, Heatherington

The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forwards Pontus Åberg and Kole Sherwood and defenseman Dillon Heatherington.

Åberg returns to North America after spending the 2020-21 season with Traktor Chelyabinsk in the KHL.

In 260 games over parts of six AHL seasons with Milwaukee, San Diego and Toronto, Åberg has recorded 97 goals and 81 assists for 178 points. He also participated in the 2014 AHL All-Star Classic as a member of Farjestad BK.

Selected in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft by Nashville, Åberg has played 132 games in the NHL with the Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs, tallying 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points. He reached the Stanley Cup Final with Nashville in 2017.

Sherwood split the 2020-21 season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Cleveland Monsters, posting one assist in six NHL games and three goals and an assist in nine AHL contests.

Sherwood has skated in 110 games in the AHL with Cleveland, posting 29 goals and 13 assists for 42 points.

In 11 NHL games with the Blue Jackets, the Columbus native has notched one assist.

Heatherington played with Astana Barys in the KHL in 2020-21 following five seasons spent primarily in the American Hockey League.

In 313 regular-season games with Texas, Lake Erie/Cleveland and Springfield, Heatherington has notched 13 goals and 76 assists for 89 points along with a plus-27 rating.

He has added six assists in 36 postseason games, winning the Calder Cup with the Monsters in 2016 and reaching the Finals with the Stars in 2018.

Selected by Columbus in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Heatherington has collected two assists in 11 career NHL games, all with Dallas.