Coyotes sign Dea to two-year pact

The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Jean-Sébastien Dea to a two-year, two-way contract.

Dea played 70 AHL games with his hometown Laval Rocket in 2021-22, collecting 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points. He also recorded four goals and four assists in 15 postseason games, including scoring the series-clinching triple-overtime goal at Rochester on May 25 to send the Rocket into the Eastern Conference Finals.

In eight pro seasons, Dea has skated in 450 AHL games with Laval, Rochester, Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 130 goals and 161 assists for 291 points.

Dea has also appeared in 33 games in the NHL with Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Buffalo, recording five goals and two assists.