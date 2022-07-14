Blues sign playoff MVP Leivo, three others

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Josh Leivo to a one-year, one-way contract, and forwards Anthony Angello, Matthew Highmore and Dylan McLaughlin to one-year, two-way contracts.

Leivo was selected as the MVP of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs after recording 15 goals and 14 assists in 18 postseason games to lead the Chicago Wolves to the championship. During the regular season, Leivo recorded 22 goals and 24 assists for 46 points in 54 contests.

Leivo also played seven games in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021-22, recording one goal and two assists.

A third-round selection by Toronto in the 2011 NHL Draft, Leivo has played 214 games in the NHL with Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Carolina, recording 38 goals and 39 assists for 77 points.

In 225 career AHL games with Chicago and Toronto, Leivo has totaled 73 goals and 97 assists for 170 points. He also has 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in 53 postseason games.

Angello completed his fourth pro season in 2021-22 with seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 44 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He also notched one assist in five postseason contests, and skated in four NHL games with Pittsburgh as well.

A fifth-round pick by the Penguins in the 2014 NHL Draft, Angello has logged 171 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 45 goals and 38 assists for 83 points. He made his NHL debut in 2019-20 and has compiled three goals and two assists in 31 contests with the parent Penguins.

Highmore played 46 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021-22 and set NHL career highs with five goals, seven assists and 12 points.

The five-year pro has skated in 137 NHL contests with Vancouver and Chicago, totaling 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points.

An AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2017-18, Highmore has played 97 games in the AHL with Rockford, tallying 31 goals and 33 assists for 64 points.

McLaughlin notched 13 goals and 29 assists for 42 points in 55 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in 2021-22. He added one goal in five playoff games, a series-clinching overtime winner against Texas on May 6.

McLaughlin has played 118 career AHL games with Rockford, totaling 23 goals and 50 assists for 73 points.