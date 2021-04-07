Devils acquire Greer, Jobst

The New Jersey Devils have acquired forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst, a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round choice in the 2022 NHL Draft from the New York Islanders in exchange for center Travis Zajac and right wing Kyle Palmieri.

Greer, 24, has tallied one goal and one assist in 10 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers this season. Acquired by the Islanders in a trade with Colorado on Oct. 11, 2020, Greer has skated in 209 AHL games over five seasons in the AHL with Bridgeport, Colorado and San Antonio, totaling 59 goals and 70 assists for 129 points.

As a rookie in 2016-17, Greer participated in the AHL All-Star Classic and also received the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Greer has appeared in 37 NHL games with Colorado, picking up one goal and five assists.

Jobst, 27, has tallied two assists in seven games with Bridgeport this season. He recorded five goals and eight assists in 44 games as a rookie with the Sound Tigers in 2019-20.

Jobst signed as a free agent with the Islanders after four seasons at Ohio State University, where he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as a senior in 2019.