Future home of Silver Knights taking shape

AHL On The Beat

The construction of the Henderson Silver Knights’ future home is well underway, and this past week it was christened the Dollar Loan Center. Gary Lawless takes a look at the budding new hockey landmark in the Vegas Valley.

The Dollar Loan Center is the future home of the Henderson Silver Knights, but they aren’t the only prominent athletes who will have a new address in 2022. The DLC will be the new permanent home of the Southern Nevada Hall of Fame, celebrating many of the Vegas Valley’s all-time greats.