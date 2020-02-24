Ducks acquire Persson from Oilers

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenseman Joel Persson from the Edmonton Oilers for goaltender Angus Redmond and a 2022 conditional seventh-round pick.

Persson, 25, has collected three goals and 13 assists in 27 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season, his first North American campaign. He also made his NHL debut with Edmonton, notching two assists in 13 games.

Signed by Edmonton as a free agent on May 17, 2018, Persson played the previous two seasons with Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Hockey League.

Redmond, 24, has spent most of his three-year pro career in the ECHL. He made two appearances in the AHL with San Diego in 2018-19, posting a .909 save percentage in 42 minutes of work.