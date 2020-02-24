Islanders, Maple Leafs deal

The New York Islanders have acquired defenseman Jordan Schmaltz from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Matt Lorito.

Schmaltz was a first-round pick by St. Louis in the 2012 NHL Draft. The fifth-year pro has skated in 37 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season, collecting two goals and 11 assists.

In 217 career AHL outings with Toronto, San Antonio and Chicago, Schmaltz has totaled 17 goals and 89 assists for 106 points. He has added five assists in 42 NHL games, all with the Blues.

Lorito has notched nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 50 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2019-20.

The fifth-year pro has skated in 275 regular-season games in the AHL with Bridgeport, Grand Rapids and Albany, amassing 80 goals and 130 assists for 210 points. He also has 24 points in 35 postseason games and won a Calder Cup with the Griffins in 2017.

Lorito has one assist in two games played in the NHL, both with Detroit in 2016-17.