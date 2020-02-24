Coyotes trade for Hannikainen

The Arizona Coyotes have acquired forward Markus Hannikainen from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Hannikainen, 26, has seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 28 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters this season.

Hannikainen has spent five seasons in the Blue Jackets organization, totaling 33 goals and 45 assists for 78 points in 143 regular-season AHL games with Cleveland. He added three goals and seven assists in 16 postseason contests in 2016 as the Monsters won the Calder Cup.

Hannikainen has appeared in 91 NHL games with Columbus, notching eight goals and seven assists.