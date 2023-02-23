Ducks, Blackhawks make trade

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired left wing Josiah Slavin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for right wing Hunter Drew.

Slavin, 24, has recorded three goals and eight assists in 51 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season, his second pro campaign.

As a rookie in 2021-22, Slavin tallied 18 goals and 14 assists in 49 games with Rockford and also made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks, notching one assist in 15 games.

Since turning pro out of Colorado College in 2021, Slavin has totaled 24 goals and 26 assists for 50 points in 115 career AHL contests. He was originally a seventh-round choice by Chicago in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Drew, 24, has recorded five goals and six assists in 44 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season.

In 170 AHL games over four pro seasons, Drew has registered 30 goals and 38 assists for 68 points. He has also skated in two NHL games, both in 2021-22 with Anaheim.

Drew was a sixth-round pick by the Ducks in the 2018 NHL Draft.