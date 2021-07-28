Eagles ink Englund to AHL deal

The Colorado Eagles have signed defenseman Andreas Englund to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Englund returns to North America after spending the 2020-21 season with Vasterviks IK in Sweden’s second-tier Allsvenskan.

Englund split the previous four seasons between the Ottawa Senators and their AHL affiliates in Belleville and Binghamton. In 228 career AHL contests, he has totaled seven goals and 27 assists for 34 points.

A second-round pick by Ottawa in the 2014 NHL Draft, Englund has three assists in 33 career NHL contests with the Senators.