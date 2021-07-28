Dallas signs Petrovic, Borgman to one-year contracts

The Dallas Stars have signed defensemen Alex Petrovic and Andreas Borgman to one-year, two-way contracts.

Petrovic played 17 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2020-21, recording two goals and 10 assists while serving as team captain.

A second-round pick by Florida in the 2010 NHL Draft, Petrovic has appeared in 215 career AHL games with Stockton, Providence and San Antonio, totaling 13 goals and 70 assists for 83 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2014-15.

Petrovic has played 263 games in the NHL with Florida and Edmonton, where he has notched five goals and 45 assists for 50 points.

Borgman notched three goals and two assists in 12 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21. He also tallied two assists in seven regular-season games with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

A veteran of four North American seasons, Borgman has skated in 135 AHL contests with Syracuse, San Antonio and Toronto, registering 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Marlies in 2018.

Borgman has appeared in 55 NHL games with Tampa Bay and Toronto, posting three goals and 10 assists.