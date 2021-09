The Colorado Eagles have signed center Gabriel Fontaine to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Fontaine, 24, appeared in four games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2020-21, collecting one assist. He also spent time on the New York Rangers’ taxi squad.

Over four pro seasons, Fontaine has notched 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in 157 AHL games, all with Hartford.

The Montreal native was a sixth-round choice by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Draft.