Blues acquire Brown from Ottawa

The St. Louis Blues have acquired Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford.

Brown, 23, was raised in St. Louis and is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown. He played 13 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2020-21, collecting two goals and seven assists. He also appeared in one NHL game with Ottawa.

A first-round selection (11th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Brown has played 30 NHL games with the Senators, posting one goal and eight assists. In 94 AHL contests with Belleville, he has 23 goals and 56 assists for 79 points.

Brown won a bronze medal with the United States at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.