The Colorado Eagles have signed defenseman Keaton Middleton to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Middleton, 22, tallied four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 41 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda last season. He totaled 10 goals and 16 assists with a plus-18 rating in 102 games over two campaigns with the Barracuda.

Middleton was originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.