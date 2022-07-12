Eagles sign Scott to AHL contract

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Justin Scott to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Scott has spent his entire six-year pro career with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, recording 56 goals and 65 assists for 121 points in 336 contests, the most games played in franchise history. He set career highs in 2021-22 with 16 goals, 18 assists and 34 points and served as an alternate captain while skating in all 76 games for Cleveland.

A native of Burlington, Ont., Scott originally signed as a free agent with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016.