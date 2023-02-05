Eastern Conference takes Skills Competition, 16-10

LAVAL, Que. … Ethen Frank set an AHL record in the CCM Fastest Skater event, helping the Eastern Conference to a 16-10 win in the 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday night at Place Bell.

Frank, the Hershey Bears forward who is tied for the AHL rookie lead with 21 goals this season, completed his lap in 12.915 seconds, becoming the first player to break the 13-second barrier in event history.

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Darren Raddysh won the CCM Hardest Shot event with a blast of 102.0 miles per hour, and Joseph Woll of the Toronto Marlies earned CCM Top Goaltender honors by finishing with 15 saves on 18 shots faced over three goaltending events.

David Gust of the Rockford IceHogs had the highlight of the night for the Western Conference when he became just the fourth AHL player ever to hit four targets in four attempts in the Rona Accuracy Shooting event.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank continues on Monday with the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony at 11 a.m. ET, featuring the enshrinement of David Andrews, Keith Aucoin, Nolan Baumgartner, Dave Creighton and Bill Torrey, and also celebrating honorary All-Star Classic captains Yvon Lambert and Mike Keane. The ceremony will be streamed live on AHLTV.

The league’s mid-season showcase wraps up Monday night at 7 p.m. ET with the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge, a round-robin tournament among the league’s four divisions played at 3-on-3. The All-Star Challenge will air live across the United States on NHL Network, across Canada on TSN and RDS, and on the internet at AHLTV.