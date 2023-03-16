Firebirds clinch spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory over the Iowa Wild.

In their first season of play in the AHL, the Firebirds own the best record in the league at 39-11-4-2 (.750). They are three points behind first-place Calgary in the Pacific Division, but have played four fewer games.

Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific Division. The first-place finisher will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the other six clubs square off in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.