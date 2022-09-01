Firebirds sign defenseman Tennyson

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed defenseman Matt Tennyson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Tennyson played 53 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals last season, posting three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. He added three assists in eight NHL games with the Nashville Predators.

Tennyson enters his 11th pro season having skated in 358 games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Binghamton, Rochester, Charlotte, San Jose and Worcester, totaling 31 goals and 98 assists for 129 points.

The native of Minneapolis, Minn., has also appeared in 173 NHL games with Nashville, New Jersey, Buffalo, Carolina and San Jose, collecting four goals and 25 assists for 29 points.