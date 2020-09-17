Flyers extend Aube-Kubel through 2021-22

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

Aube-Kubel split the 2019-20 campaign between the Flyers and their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He recorded five goals and three assists in 26 AHL contests, along with seven goals and eight assists in 36 NHL outings. Aube-Kubel made the Flyers’ Phase 4 Return to Play roster in July and competed in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games, tallying two goals and an assist.

A native of Sorel, Que., Aube-Kubel was a second-round selection by the Flyers in the 2014 NHL Draft and has spent his entire four-year pro career in the organization, with 50 goals and 55 assists for 105 points in 229 AHL games for Lehigh Valley. He made his NHL debut with Philadelphia in 2018-19, going scoreless in nine games.