Capitals re-sign Pinho to two-year deal

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Brian Pinho to a two-year contract. The deal is two-way for 2020-21 and one-way for 2021-22.

Pinho, 25, recorded 20 goals and 17 assists for 37 points in 62 games for the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2019-20, and was named the team’s most improved player after having tallied 12 points in 73 games as a rookie in 2018-19.

Pinho made his NHL debut with Washington during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, appearing in two games during the Capitals’ series against the New York Islanders.

A sixth-round selection by Washington in the 2013 NHL Draft, Pinho has totaled 24 goals and 25 assists in 135 regular-season games with Hershey, and chipped in two points in eight postseason games in 2019, scoring the series-clinching overtime goal against Bridgeport.