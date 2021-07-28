Flyers sign five, including former MVP Mayhew

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forwards Gerry Mayhew and Ryan Fitzgerald and defensemen Adam Clendening, Nick Seeler and Cooper Zech to one-year, two-way contracts.

Mayhew was the AHL’s MVP in 2019-20 when he tallied 39 goals and 22 assists for 61 points in just 49 games with the Iowa Wild. Last season, Mayhew notched nine goals and nine assists in 19 games with Iowa along with one assist in four NHL games with Minnesota.

In four pro seasons, Mayhew has skated in 228 AHL games, all with Iowa, and has tallied 97 goals and 81 assists for 178 points. He added nine goals and two assists in 11 postseason games for the Wild in 2019.

Mayhew made his NHL debut in 2019-20 and has totaled two goals and one assist in 17 career contests with Minnesota.

Fitzgerald led the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with 12 goals and totaled 21 points in 28 games with the club in 2020-21.

The fifth-year pro has skated in 223 AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Providence, totaling 55 goals and 69 assists for 124 points.

Clendening skated in nine games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in 2020-21, recording one goal and three assists. He also spent time on the Columbus Blue Jackets’ taxi squad.

Clendening has appeared in 370 career AHL games with Cleveland, Rockford, Tucson, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Utica, totaling 40 goals and 203 assists for 243 points. He has added four goals and 18 assists in 36 postseason games, helping Utica to the Calder Cup Finals in 2015 and Rockford to the Western Conference Finals in 2018.

Clendening was a Second Team AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2012-13 and a First Team selection in 2013-14. He also played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2013 and 2020.

In 90 career NHL outings with Columbus, Arizona, the New York Rangers, Edmonton, Pittsburgh, Vancouver and Chicago, Clendening has tallied four goals and 20 assists. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Seeler spent the 2020-21 season on the taxi squad with the Chicago Blackhawks. He split the 2019-20 season between the Minnesota Wild and their Iowa AHL affiliate before being acquired by the Blackhawks on Feb. 3, 2020.

Seeler has played 112 career AHL games with Iowa, totaling two goals and 17 assists for 19 points. A fifth-round choice by Minnesota in the 2011 NHL Draft, he has two goals and 10 assists in 105 NHL outings with the Wild and Blackhawks.

Zech skated in 21 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2020-21, posting one goal and six assists along with a plus-6 rating.

The Ferris State University product enters his third pro season with 78 AHL games played, totaling three goals and 22 assists for 25 points.