Former Moose coach Vincent to lead Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named former AHL coach of the year Pascal Vincent their new head coach.

Vincent, who had been serving as an associate coach with the Blue Jackets since 2021, spent five seasons as head coach of the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, guiding the team to a record of 155-139-18-13. He won the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach in 2017-18, and served as coach of the Central Division in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Vincent also spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets from 2011 to 2016.

Vincent is one of 22 former American Hockey League head coaches currently leading benches in the National Hockey League.