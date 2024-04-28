Fortier gives Crunch OT win in Game 2

Gabriel Fortier deflected home a shot with 10:56 gone in overtime to give the Syracuse Crunch a 4-3 win over Rochester in Game 2 of their North Division semifinal series on Sunday afternoon.

Fortier got a piece of Declan Carlile’s point shot off an offensive faceoff win to pick up his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal and give the Crunch a split of the first two games in Rochester. Syracuse hosts Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Thursday.

The Crunch came back from 2-0 down for the second game in a row, this time taking a 3-2 lead on Sean Day’s goal with 10:57 to play. But Mason Jobst pulled the Amerks back even with just 3:54 left in regulation.

Michael Mersch and Linus Weissbach also scored for Rochester, and Devon Levi made 30 saves on the game.

Jordy Bellerive and Gage Goncalves had the other goals for the Crunch, while Brandon Halverson stopped 24 of 27 shots in net.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 26 – ROCHESTER 3, Syracuse 2

Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Syracuse 4, ROCHESTER 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Thu., May 2 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 4 – Sat., May 4 – Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., May 10 – Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern