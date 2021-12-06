Senators-Wolf Pack, Bears-Penguins postponed Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, vs. Belleville (AHL Game #305) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Wilkes-Barre (AHL Game #310) has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the Penguins’ game vs. Charlotte which had been postponed on Dec. 4 (AHL Game #295) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Wolf Pack, Bears and Penguins organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.