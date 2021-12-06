News

Senators-Wolf Pack, Bears-Penguins postponed Wednesday

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, vs. Belleville (AHL Game #305) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, their game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Wilkes-Barre (AHL Game #310) has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the Penguins’ game vs. Charlotte which had been postponed on Dec. 4 (AHL Game #295) has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Wolf Pack, Bears and Penguins organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Related Posts

At 90, Marshall still embodies AHL’s long history
Penguins’ weekend games postponed
AHL announces postponements, schedule changes
Predators acquire Sherwood from Ottawa