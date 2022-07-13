Golden Knights sign Rempal, Froese, Hutchinson

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forwards Sheldon Rempal and Byron Froese to two-year contracts, and goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year contract.

Rempal played 55 games for the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22 and established career highs with 33 goals, 36 assists and 69 points, finishing eighth in the league in scoring. He also appeared in one game in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks.

An AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19, Rempal has notched 56 goals and 88 assists for 144 points in 195 career AHL games with Abbotsford, Chicago and Ontario.

He has played 11 NHL games as well, with Vancouver, Carolina and Los Angeles.

Froese scored 20 goals and added 17 assists for 37 points in 55 games while captaining the Stockton Heat to a Pacific Division title in 2021-22. He also recorded one goal and nine assists in 13 postseason games.

Froese has played 400 games in the AHL over 11 pro seasons with Stockton, Lehigh Valley, Laval, Syracuse, Toronto, San Antonio and Rockford, totaling 119 goals and 128 assists for 247 points. He also has eight goals and 19 assists in 40 postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Syracuse in 2017.

A fourth-round choice by Chicago in the 2009 NHL Draft, Froese has six goals and 11 assists in 116 career NHL games with Toronto, Tampa Bay, Montreal and Calgary.

Hutchinson made 28 appearances with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2021-22, going 11-10-4 with a 3.23 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage. He also got into two games with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 202 AHL games over 12 pro seasons with Toronto, Springfield, Manitoba, St. John’s and Providence, Hutchinson owns a record of 105-66-16 with a 2.58 GAA, a .917 save percentage and 15 shutouts. He was voted a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18 and appeared in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, and he backstopped St. John’s to the Calder Cup Finals in 2014.

A third-round choice by Boston in the 2008 NHL Draft, Hutchinson has played 137 games in the NHL with Toronto, Colorado, Florida and Winnipeg, showing a record of 55-55-15 with a 2.79 GAA, a .905 save percentage and six shutouts.