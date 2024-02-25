Griffins knock off Admirals, run points streak to 15

Sebastian Cossa made 37 saves to backstop the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena on Sunday evening in the first game in AHL history between two teams riding points streaks of 14 games or more.

The Griffins improved to 11-0-2-2 in their last 15 contests while snapping the Admirals’ winning streak at 19 games, the second-longest run in AHL history.

Marco Kasper and Zach Aston-Reese scored 22 seconds apart late in the second period to open up a 4-0 lead for Grand Rapids, but Cossa stopped all 14 shots he faced in the third as the Griffins killed off four Milwaukee power plays during the final frame.

Cross Hanas and Carter Mazur supplied the other goals for Grand Rapids, which has not lost in regulation since a 2-0 setback to Rockford on Jan. 12. The Admirals’ loss was their first since New Year’s Eve.