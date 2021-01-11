Gulls sign four to AHL deals

The San Diego Gulls have signed goaltender Jeff Glass and defensemen Keegan Lowe, Keegan Kanzig and Nikolas Brouillard to one-year contracts for the 2020-21 AHL season.

Glass returns to San Diego, where he finished the 2018-19 season, after spending last season in Austria. Glass has appeared in 214 career AHL games with San Diego, Toronto, Rockford and Binghamton, and has a record of 78-96-16 with a 3.24 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and six shutouts.

Glass also has a 2.22 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 14 postseason appearances, reaching the Western Conference Finals with Rockford in 2018 and with San Diego in 2019.

A 16th-year pro, Glass made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, playing 15 games.

Lowe registered one goal and six assists in 56 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors last season, his second campaign as team captain.

The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Kevin Lowe, Keegan has appeared in 434 career AHL games over seven pro seasons with Bakersfield, St. John’s and Charlotte, totaling 16 goals and 80 assists for 96 points.

Lowe was a third-round pick by Carolina in the 2011 NHL Draft, and has played four NHL games with the Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers.

Kanzig appeared in six games with the Gulls last season, spending most of the season with Idaho (ECHL).

The fifth-year pro has played a total of 15 games in the AHL with San Diego and Stockton, recording two assists and 45 penalty minutes. He has skated in 221 games in the ECHL with Idaho, Florida and Adirondack.

Brouillard played the last three seasons at McGill University, where he was named USports defenseman of the year in 2019-20.

Brouillard played one season of pro hockey in 2016-17, skating primarily with Orlando (ECHL). He also appeared in one AHL game with the Toronto Marlies.