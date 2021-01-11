Comets’ Bancks announces retirement

Utica Comets captain Carter Bancks has announced his retirement.

Bancks played 10 seasons in the AHL with Utica and the Abbotsford Heat, appearing in 591 regular-season games and totaling 59 goals and 113 assists for 172 points. He added two assists in 44 postseason contests, helping the Comets reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2015.

Bancks served as the Comets’ captain from 2016 to 2020, and was a three-time winner of his team’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his community efforts, earning the honor in Abbotsford in 2012 and in Utica in 2016 and 2020.

Bancks made his NHL debut in 2012-13 with the Calgary Flames and skated in two games.