Hayley Moore named VP, Hockey Operations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Hayley Moore has been named to the position of Vice President, Hockey Operations for the AHL.

Moore will be responsible for overseeing the league’s on-ice operations, including management of the AHL officiating program and the league’s disciplinary process.

“Hayley has extensive experience at every level of hockey, and will provide outstanding leadership in her role with the American Hockey League,” said Howson. “On behalf of our Board of Governors, I am pleased and excited to welcome her to the AHL.”

Currently president of the Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League, Moore will begin her duties with the American Hockey League on Feb. 8, following the conclusion of the upcoming NWHL season. With the Pride, Moore manages all hockey and business operations of the organization; she previously served as general manager of the club, guiding the team to a two-year record of 30-4-1 and an Isobel Cup championship in 2016.

From 2017 to 2019, Moore was the deputy commissioner and director of player development for the NWHL, overseeing all hockey operations and playing an invaluable role in the growth of the league. She also has administrative experience as director of girls’ hockey for the East Coast Wizards youth hockey association in Bedford, Mass., and as commissioner of the Eastern Women’s Hockey Conference.

“My career has been fueled by a passion for development, so I am thrilled to be joining the American Hockey League, the premier development hockey league in the world,” said Moore. “For this enormous opportunity, I want to thank Scott Howson and the AHL’s Board of Governors, and I look forward to working with everyone in the league. I also want to acknowledge the owners, players and staff of the Boston Pride, and my colleagues at the NWHL. I am immensely proud to have been a part of the league for its first six seasons.”

A native of Wakefield, Mass., Moore was a two-year captain and two-time All-Ivy selection playing at Brown University, and skated professionally for the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League as well as in Switzerland. She later served as an assistant coach for the women’s team at Harvard University and as a development camp skills coach and on-ice director for USA Hockey.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.