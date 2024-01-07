Hershey re-establishes Teddy Bear Toss record

The Hershey Bears have once again established a new hockey record, collecting 74,599 stuffed toys during Sunday’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.

This surpasses the club’s previous hockey world record of 67,309 collected in 2023.

Bogdan Trineyev sent the fur flying with his goal 4:15 into the second period. The Bears would go on to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, improving their AHL-best record to 29-7-0-0 this season.

The toys will be donated to more than 35 local charities as part of the club’s Hershey Bears Cares program, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community. In addition, the Sweigart Family Foundation has donated $55,000 to Children’s Miracle Network Hershey in recognition of the generosity shown by Bears fans.

Hershey’s annual Teddy Bear Toss has collected 464,107 stuffed toys since its inception in 2001.