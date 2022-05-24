News

Amerks’ Holmstrom suspended for two games

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game at Laval on May 22.

Holmstrom will miss Rochester’s next two games, beginning with Game 3 of their division final playoff series vs. Laval on Wednesday. If Rochester’s season ends before the suspension can be completed, the remaining game will carry over to the next time Holmstrom is on an active AHL roster.

