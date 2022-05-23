Heat blank Eagles in Game 1

The Colorado Eagles buzzsaw met its match in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals on Monday night, as the Stockton Heat grabbed the early series lead with a 5-0 victory at Stockton Arena.

Justin Kirkland scored twice for the Heat and Dustin Wolf made 23 saves for the first shutout of his professional career.

Game 2 of the series is set for Tuesday night in Stockton.

The victory was the first shutout of the entire season for the Heat, who ranked third in the AHL in goals against during the regular season. It also marked the first time that the Eagles, who scored 30 goals while winning their first five games this postseason, were blanked since Jan. 20, 2020, also a 5-0 loss in Stockton.

Kirkland added an assist for a three-point night, while Andy Welinski and Matthew Phillips each tallied a goal and an assist. Eetu Tuulola chipped in with a goal as well.

Justus Annunen (5-1) suffered his first loss of the postseason, finishing with 25 saves.

Stockton was 1-for-6 on the power play in Game 1. Colorado went 0-for-2.

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-5)

P1-Stockton Heat vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 – Mon., May 23 – STOCKTON 5, Colorado 0

Game 2 – Tue., May 24 – Colorado at Stockton, 9:30

Game 3 – Fri., May 27 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 4 – Sun., May 29 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Tue., May 31 – Stockton at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern