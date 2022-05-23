Rocket take second straight from Amerks

With two wins in a little more than 24 hours, the Laval Rocket find themselves one more victory away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Rocket defeated Rochester, 3-1, on Monday evening to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five North Division Finals. The series shifts to Rochester for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Brandon Gignac, Louie Belpedio and Lucas Condotta (his first as a professional) scored for Laval in Game 2, which followed their 6-1 victory in Game 1 on Sunday.

Alex Belzile recorded two assists, and Cayden Primeau won for the fifth time in six playoff starts, making 31 saves. Primeau has allowed only 10 goals on 197 shots this postseason (1.65, .949).

Arttu Ruotsalainen spoiled Primeau’s shutout bid, scoring his league-leading ninth goal of the playoffs with 2:44 remaining.

Aaron Dell (5-4) turned back 29 shots in net for the Amerks.

Attendance at Place Bell was 9,386.

North Division Finals (best-of-5)

N3-Laval Rocket vs. N5-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Sun., May 22 – LAVAL 6, Rochester 1

Game 2 – Mon., May 23 – LAVAL 3, Rochester 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 25 – Laval at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 4 – Fri., May 27 – Laval at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 5 – Sun., May 29 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern