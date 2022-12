The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Zack Hayes from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.

Hayes, 23, has collected one assist in 14 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights this season. The third-year pro has totaled four goals, 14 assists and a plus-31 rating in 103 career AHL contests, all with Henderson.

Hayes made his NHL debut with Vegas last season, appearing in three games.