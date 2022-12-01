Wednesday wrap: Bears take over first

Here is a look at Wednesday around the AHL:

HERSHEY 4, LEHIGH VALLEY 2

Mike Sgarbossa snapped a 2-2 tie with 16:32 left in the third period to send the Bears (14-4-2-0) to a 4-2 win at Lehigh Valley and into first place in the overall AHL standings. Sgarbossa also had two assists on the evening, Ethen Frank notched a goal and an assist, and Capitals first-rounders Hendrix Lapierre and Connor McMichael also scored for Hershey, which has won five in a row. Olle Lycksell and Garrett Wilson had the goals for the Phantoms (8-7-1-1).

BRIDGEPORT 4, PROVIDENCE 3

William Dufour tallied a goal and an assist during a three-goal opening period to propel the Islanders to a 4-3 win over the Bruins. Chris Terry also finished the night with a goal and an assist for Bridgeport (12-3-4-0), and Dennis Cholowski picked up three helpers. Providence (12-3-3-2) lost on the road in regulation for the first time this season (7-1-1-0). The top three records in the league now all belong to Atlantic Division teams (Hershey, Providence, Bridgeport).

LAVAL 3, UTICA 2 (OT)

Corey Schueneman scored with 35.6 seconds left in overtime, giving the Rocket (7-11-3-0) a 3-2 win in Utica. Schueneman, Anthony Richard and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard all finished with a goal and an assist for Laval, and Kevin Poulin stopped 41 of 43 shots in net. Jack Dugan and Reilly Walsh scored for the Comets (6-6-3-1), who have played six consecutive 3-2 games.

ABBOTSFORD 4, BAKERSFIELD 3

John Stevens and Michael Regush scored third-period goals as the Canucks came from behind to defeat the Condors. Abbotsford (9-7-1-1), now 5-2-0-1 at home this season, also got goals from Christian Wolanin and Will Lockwood in the win. Ty Tullio, Dino Kambeitz and Xavier Bourgault scored for Bakersfield (8-9-1-0), which has lost six of seven.

COLORADO 3, SAN DIEGO 1

Ryan Wagner scored twice and Justus Annunen made 27 saves in the Eagles’ 3-1 road win over the Gulls. Colorado (13-5-1-0) has won seven in a row and has points in 11 straight (10-0-1-0), allowing just 18 goals in that span. Cedric Pare scored in his debut with the Eagles. Lukas Dostal turned aside 49 of 51 shots for San Diego (6-14-0-0).

IOWA 5, SAN JOSE 3

The Wild (8-6-2-2) scored two power-play goals and one shorthanded marker en route to a 5-3 win. Iowa won back-to-back games in San Jose, avenging the Barracuda’s two-game sweep in Des Moines over opening weekend. Adam Beckman and Steven Fogarty tallied a goal and an assist apiece for the Wild, and Jesper Wallstedt made 31 saves. Danil Gushchin led San Jose (10-9-0-1) with a goal and two assists.