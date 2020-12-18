Hurricanes re-sign defenseman McKeown

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Roland McKeown to a one-year, two-way contract.

McKeown, 24, served as captain of the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers in 2019-20, recording four goals and 20 assists for 24 points in 61 games.

The native of Listowel, Ont., has appeared in 271 regular-season AHL games, all with Charlotte, totaling 16 goals and 68 assists for 84 points along with a plus-61 rating. McKeown finished in the top 10 in the league in plus/minus in both 2017-18 (+34) and 2018-19 (+30).

McKeown has also collected one goal and seven assists in 23 postseason games, and won a Calder Cup with the Checkers in 2019.

Originally a second-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2014 NHL Draft, McKeown was acquired by Carolina in a trade with the Kings on Feb. 25, 2015, and has recorded three assists in 10 career NHL games with the Hurricanes.

“Roland had a solid season in the AHL last season and it is important that he get back on the ice to continue his development,” said Waddell. “Playing in the Swedish league is a great opportunity for him to do just that.”

