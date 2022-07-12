Hurricanes re-sign Noesen for two years

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Stefan Noesen to a two-year contract.

Noesen is coming off a career year with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2021-22. In the regular season, he led the entire league with 48 goals, the most by an AHL skater since 2009-10, and finished third in overall scoring with 85 points. Noesen also led the league with 13 game-winning goals and ranked first among AHL forwards with a plus-35 rating, and was voted a First Team AHL All-Star.

In the postseason, Noesen registered nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 18 games as the Wolves won the Calder Cup.

Over nine pro seasons, Noesen has skated in 224 games in the AHL with Chicago, Toronto, San Jose, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Diego and Norfolk, recording 88 goals and 91 assists for 179 points.

Originally a first-round pick by Ottawa in the 2011 NHL Draft, Noesen has skated in 207 NHL games with Anaheim, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Toronto and Carolina, totaling 31 goals and 23 assists for 54 points.