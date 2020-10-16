Hurricanes sign Bracco, Gust, Rempal

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forwards Jeremy Bracco, David Gust and Sheldon Rempal to one-year, two-way contracts.

Bracco, 23, registered four goals and a team-leading 30 assists for 34 points in 44 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies last season, and participated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

In three pro seasons, Bracco has amassed 32 goals and 113 assists for 145 points in 169 regular-season AHL games, all with Toronto. He finished second in the AHL in scoring in 2018-19, and won a Calder Cup championship with the Marlies in 2018.

A native of Freeport, N.Y., Bracco was a second-round choice by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Gust, 26, notched 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 point in 60 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season, his third pro campaign.

A native of Orland Park, Ill., Gust has totaled 42 goals and 46 assists for 88 points in 172 career AHL contests with Charlotte and Bakersfield.

Rempal, 25, tallied four goals and 17 assists for 21 points in 56 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season.

As a rookie in 2018-19, Rempal notched 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 59 games with Ontario and earned a trip to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic. He also skated in seven NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings.