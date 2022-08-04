IceHogs add Klinkhammer as assistant coach

The Rockford IceHogs have added Rob Klinkhammer as an assistant coach, joining head coach Anders Sorensen’s staff.

Klinkhammer completed a 15-year pro career in 2021-22 skating with Moscow Dynamo in the KHL. He broke into the pro ranks in the Chicago Blackhawks organization in 2007 and played three-plus seasons with the IceHogs between 2008 and 2011.

In 423 career AHL games with Norfolk, Rockford, Binghamton, Portland and Bakersfield, Klinkhammer recorded 96 goals and 139 assists for 235 points.

Klinkhammer made his National Hockey League debut with Chicago on Dec. 8, 2010, and skated in 193 NHL games with the Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers, totaling 22 goals and 21 assists.

He also represented Canada at the 2018 Olympics, winning a bronze medal.