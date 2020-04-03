IceHogs sign Mitchell through 2020-21

The Rockford IceHogs have released forward Garrett Mitchell from his professional tryout agreement and signed him to a standard AHL contract through the 2020-21 season.

Mitchell has recorded four goals and two assists in 15 games since joining the IceHogs on Feb. 6. He has been serving as an alternate captain for road games. Mitchell was also scoreless in two AHL games with Laval earlier this season.

A ninth-year pro from Regina, Sask., Mitchell has skated in 417 career AHL contests with Rockford, Laval and Hershey, collecting 57 goals and 59 assists for 116 points. He served as captain of the Bears from 2015-18 and helped them reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2016.

Mitchell was a sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2009 NHL Draft. He has appeared in one career NHL game, with the Capitals in 2016-17.